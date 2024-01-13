Dividend Stocks: TCS, HCL Tech to trade ex-dividend; Chambal Fertilisers to declare buyback next week; check full list
Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including HCL Technologies, TCS, and few others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from January 15
Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and few others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, January 15. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus, ex-split while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.
