 Dividend Stocks: TCS, HCL Tech to trade ex-dividend; Chambal Fertilisers to declare buyback next week; check full list | Mint
Dividend Stocks: TCS, HCL Tech to trade ex-dividend; Chambal Fertilisers to declare buyback next week; check full list

 Nikita Prasad

Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including HCL Technologies, TCS, and few others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from January 15

Few stocks are trading ex-dividend, ex-split, and ex-bonus next week (iStock)Premium
Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and few others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, January 15. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus, ex-split while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:


Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 15.

HCL Technologies: The tech major declared an interim dividend of 12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 19.

TCS: The tech major declared an interim dividend of 9 and a special dividend of 18. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 19.
 

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:

M.K. Exim (India) Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on January 17.

SBC Exports Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on January 19.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 13 Jan 2024, 06:23 PM IST
