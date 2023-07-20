Today, 15 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Acknit Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

John Cockerill India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Duncan Engineering Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Graphite India Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹8.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

HCL Technologies Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

MRF Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹169. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Natural Capsules Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Novartis India Ltd: The company has declared special dividend of ₹37.50 and final dividend ₹10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹7. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Rossell India Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹0.40. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹9. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

Weizmann Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 20, 2023.

