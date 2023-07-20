Dividend Stocks: TCS, HCL Technologies, 13 other stocks to trade ex-dividend today - July 202 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:39 AM IST
A total of fifteen stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.
Shares of Acknit Industries Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd, Duncan Engineering Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd, MRF Ltd, Natural Capsules Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Weizmann Ltd, among others will be under investors’ radar on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
