  • Dividend Stocks: TCS, Nestle India, JSW Infra, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Nikita Prasad
First Published13 Jul 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Stocks of several companies such as IDFC Bank and Nestle India will trade ex-dividend next week
Dividend Stocks: Stocks of several companies such as IDFC Bank and Nestle India will trade ex-dividend next week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including IDFC Bank, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, July 15. Along with these, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 07:47 PM IST
