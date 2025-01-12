Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, PCBL, CESC and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the bonus issue, extraordinary general meetings (EGM), and stock split, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, January 16, 2024 CESC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5.

PCBL Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, January 17, 2024 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹10.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: The company declared a special dividend of ₹36.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on the shares held previously.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Shardul Securities Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, January 13.

Regis Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, January 16.

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 17.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 17.

A bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are given to existing shareholders. A company may decide to distribute additional shares as an alternative to dividends.



The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week Kitex Garments Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 on January 17.

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 3:5 on January 17.

Other corporate actions GTT Data Solutions Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on January 14.

Energy Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on January 14.

California Software Co Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on January 15.