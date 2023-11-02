{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Kajaria Ceramics, Laurus Labs, Share India Securities, Tech Mahindra, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Cantabil Retail India will be in focus when stock market opens today. The board of directors of these companies have declared dividend and stock split for its eligible shareholders.

Hindustan Unilever declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share, Kajaria Ceramics declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. Laurus Labs declared an interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share, Share India Securities declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, Tech Mahindra declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.

Meanhile, Cantabil Retail India declared stock split from ₹10 to ₹2.

Hindustan Unilever – HUL had reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,657 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 amid subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity. Its total income stood at ₹15,806 crore in the September quarter as compared to ₹15,253 crore in the year-ago period.

Kajaria Ceramics – Kajaria Ceramics reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit, hurt by sluggish domestic demand for tiles. Its consolidated net profit was ₹108 crore in the quarter ended Sept 30. Its revenue from tiles grew a moderate 2.9% at ₹1,013 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations rose 4.1% to ₹1,122 crore.

Share India Securities— The financial services provider reported total revenue at ₹367.942 crore in Q2 FY24, as compared to ₹243.29 crore in Q2 FY23. Its Ebitda stood at ₹177.55 crore in Q2 FY24, as compared to ₹112.28 crore in Q2 FY23. Share India Securities reported Q2 FY24 net profit at ₹112.62 crore versus ₹74.13 crore in Q2 FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Mahindra – The IT services company Tech Mahindra reported a 61.6% fall in September-quarter net profit, its worst performance since March 2007, hurt by higher expenses and weak client spending. The company's margins on earnings before interest and tax contracted to 4.7% from 11.4% last year.

Laurus Labs– The pharma firm’s consolidated net profit fell 84.1% year-on-year at ₹37.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2 FY24) as against ₹232.08 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue lost over 22% YoY at ₹1,224 crore in Q2 from ₹1,575.89 crore in the year ago quarter.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers–Last year, in total, Bhansali Engineering Polymers distributed ₹2.33 dividend to shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cantabil Retail – Cantabil reported September quarter net profit at ₹7.50 crore, down 19.2% from ₹9.28 crore last year. Its Q2 net sales stood at ₹135.11 crore, up 16.48% from ₹116.00 crore last year. Its Ebitda stood at ₹30.14 crore in September quarter of FY 2024, down 5.99% from ₹32.06 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

