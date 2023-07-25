Dividend stocks: These five dividend paying stocks to declare dividend today

Dividend stocks: A stock market investor not just earn from stock appreciation but from various other rewards that a listed company announces from its capital reserves like bonus shares, share buyback , interim or final dividend, etc. For such long term investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. Five dividend paying stocks are expected to declare interim or final dividend. These five dividend stocks are DMR Hydroengineering, Mindspace REIT, Man Infraconstruction, Share India and Tips Industries .

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend paying stocks:

1] DMR Hydroengineering: The micro-cap company has informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal for final dividend. The company board is going to discuss this final dividend proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 25th July 2023 i.e. today.

The micro-cap company with a market cap of ₹21 crore informed Indian bourses about the proposal citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 inter alia to consider recommendation of final dividend to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023."

2] Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The company informed Indian bourses about the board meeting to discuss dividend payment citing, "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Manager, shall be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to inter-alia consider and approve declaration of distribution to unitholders of Mindspace REIT for the quarter ended June 30, 2023."

3] Man Infraconstruction: The company has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors would consider and approve second interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The company informed exchanges about the proposal citing, "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th July, 2023, inter-alia to consider and approve payment of Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24."

4] Share India: The brokerage company informed Indian bourses that its board of directors would sit and consider first interim dividend payment proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 25th July 2023.

The company informed about the development citing, "We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, inter-alia to consider: Payment of 1st Interim Dividend to Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24."

5] Tips Industries: The company has informed Indian exchanges about interim dividend payment citing, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2023, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and Declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24."

