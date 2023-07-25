comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: These five dividend paying stocks to declare dividend today
Back

Dividend stocks: These five dividend paying stocks to declare dividend today

 2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Asit Manohar

Dividend stocks: Five dividend paying stocks, DMR Hydroengineering, Mindspace REIT, Man Infraconstruction, Share India, and Tips Industries, are expected to declare interim or final dividends

Dividend stocks: Board of directors of these five dividend paying stocks are going to consider and approve interim or final dividend in their respective board meetings scheduled today.Premium
Dividend stocks: Board of directors of these five dividend paying stocks are going to consider and approve interim or final dividend in their respective board meetings scheduled today.

Dividend stocks: A stock market investor not just earn from stock appreciation but from various other rewards that a listed company announces from its capital reserves like bonus shares, share buyback, interim or final dividend, etc. For such long term investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. Five dividend paying stocks are expected to declare interim or final dividend. These five dividend stocks are DMR Hydroengineering, Mindspace REIT, Man Infraconstruction, Share India and Tips Industries.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend paying stocks:

1] DMR Hydroengineering: The micro-cap company has informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal for final dividend. The company board is going to discuss this final dividend proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 25th July 2023 i.e. today.

The micro-cap company with a market cap of 21 crore informed Indian bourses about the proposal citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 inter alia to consider recommendation of final dividend to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023."

2] Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The company informed Indian bourses about the board meeting to discuss dividend payment citing, "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Manager, shall be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to inter-alia consider and approve declaration of distribution to unitholders of Mindspace REIT for the quarter ended June 30, 2023."

3] Man Infraconstruction: The company has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors would consider and approve second interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The company informed exchanges about the proposal citing, "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th July, 2023, inter-alia to consider and approve payment of Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24."

4] Share India: The brokerage company informed Indian bourses that its board of directors would sit and consider first interim dividend payment proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 25th July 2023.

The company informed about the development citing, "We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, inter-alia to consider: Payment of 1st Interim Dividend to Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24."

5] Tips Industries: The company has informed Indian exchanges about interim dividend payment citing, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2023, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and Declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24."

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout