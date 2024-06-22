Dividend Stocks: Titan, REC, Bajaj Holdings, IndusInd Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here
Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Tata Elxsi, Oberoi Realty, IndusInd Bank, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including Bank of Baroda, Titan Company, Voltas Ltd, REC Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, June 24. Along with these, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data.
