Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including Bank of Baroda , Titan Company, Voltas Ltd, REC Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, June 24. Along with these, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, June 24, 2024:

Oberoi Realty Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, June 25, 2024:

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹10

Bharat Parenterals Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1

