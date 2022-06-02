Dividend stocks to watch: These 11 stocks shall turn ex-dividend next week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shareholders of Faze Three, Aurobindo Pharma, INEOS Styrolution India, Pearl Global Industries, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Welspun Corp, Craftsman Automation, Elecon Engineering Company, Asian Paints and Shree Digvijay Cement Company should keep an eye next week as these stocks shall trade ex-dividend.
The following 11 stocks will go ex-dividend next week, implying that these stocks will trade without the price of the upcoming dividend or declared dividend amount for the current financial year on the ex-dividend date or "ex-date," and that shareholders should buy these stocks before the ex-dividend date to receive the declared dividend amount.
1. Faze Three
The company's Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share (i.e. 5%) of the face value of ₹10/- each for the financial year 2022-23 at a meeting held on May 27, 2022. For the purpose of determining the shareholders' eligibility for an interim dividend, the record date is Tuesday, June 07, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 06, 2022. The stock closed today at ₹331.25 on the upper circuit, up 4.99 per cent from its previous close of ₹315.50.
The board of directors of the company has recommended an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of Re 1 for the fiscal year 2021-22, according to the corporation. The record date has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and the stock will go ex-dividend on June 6, 2022. The stock closed today at a market price of ₹534.20, a 1.20 percent drop from its previous close of ₹540.70.
3. INEOS Styrolution India
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that the Board of Directors has considered and declared a second interim dividend of ₹105 i.e. 1050% per equity share of ₹10 for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the 2nd interim dividend is fixed as Tuesday, 7th June 2022.
The stock will go ex-dividend on June 6, 2022, and the company's latest trading price was ₹926.00, up 1.92 per cent from its previous closing of ₹908.60.
4. Pearl Global Industries
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that the Board of Directors of Pearl Global Industries Ltd considered and declared an interim dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2021-22 at its meeting held on May 25, 2022. The record date for the purpose of this is Friday, June 8, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on 07-06-2022. The stock closed at a market price of ₹425.00 in Thursday's closing session, down 1.11 per cent from its previous close of ₹429.75.
5. India Motor Parts and Accessories
The company has informed BSE by saying that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May 2022 has declared an interim dividend of ₹13 per share (130%) per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The company has fixed 10th June 2022 as the record date for the purpose of the same and the said interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or after 20th June 2022. The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 9th June 2022.
6. Kansai Nerolac Paints
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Board has recommended a final dividend of 100% (Re. 1.00 per share) for the year, in addition the Company had declared interim dividend of 125% (Rs. 1.25 per share) paid on 22nd November, 2021. Accordingly, the total dividend is 225% (Rs. 2.25 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 as compared to total dividend of 525% (Rs. 5.25 per share) including special dividend of 200% (Rs. 2.00 per share) declared last year. Final dividend, when declared, will be payable on or after Tuesday, 28th June, 2022, to those Members whose names are registered in the Register of Members of the Company as on Thursday, 9th June, 2022 and to the Beneficiary holders as per the beneficiary list as on Thursday, 9th June, 2022 provided by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited."
On June 8, 2022, the stock shall trade ex-dividend, and it closed today at a market price of ₹413.00, up 2.49 percent from its previous closing of ₹402.95.
7. Welspun Corp
The board of directors of Welspun Corp Ltd have recommended a dividend of 100% (i.e. Rs.5/- per share) on 260,949,395 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.5/- each, i.e. Rs. 1,304,746,975/-, according to a BSE exchange filing. The board also recommended paying a dividend on the 6 percent cumulative redeemable preference shares with a face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up at the specified rate of 6% per share (i.e. Rs.0.60). The record date has been set for Friday, June 10, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 9, 2022. The stock closed at ₹235.60 today, up 2.37 percent from its previous closing of ₹230.15.
8. Craftsman Automation
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, the 9th May, 2022 has, inter alia, approved and recommended a final dividend of ₹3. 75,- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (75%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM). In this regard, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 11th June, 2022 to Friday 17th June, 2022 (both days inclusive) and the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders for the dividend will be Friday, 10th June, 2022. Further, the dividend, if approved by shareholders will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders at the 36th AGM."
The stock will go ex-dividend on June 9, 2022, and it closed at ₹2,378 with a 0.13 percent gain over its previous price of ₹2,374.95.
9. Elecon Engineering Company
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEB1(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 11th June, 2022 to Tuesday, 28th June, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Record date is Friday, 10th June, 2022 for the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company, if approved by the shareholders at the 62nd AGM, would be paid to the members as Final Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (i.e. 50%) and additionally Special Dividend of Rs. 0.40/ - (i.e. 20%), to mark 70 years of Elecon Brand, which aggregates to Rs. 1.40/- (i.e. 70%) per share having face value of Rs. 2/ - per share for the financial year ended on 315t March, 2022."
Elecon Engineering Company's shares closed today at a market price of ₹229.80, up 13.26 percent from their previous closing of ₹202.90. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 9, 2022.
10. Asian Paints
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 15.50 (Rupees fifteen and paise fifty only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee one) each for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 76th Annual General Meeting. The Company has fixed Friday, 10th June, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2022. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid on or after Friday, 1st July, 2022."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on June 9, 2022, and it closed today at ₹2,907.75, up 1.94 percent from its previous closing of ₹2,852.50.
11. Shree Digvijay Cement Company
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Board of Directors is now pleased to recommend a Final Dividend of Rs.2.00 (i.e. @20%) per equity share on 14,40,27,778 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2022, aggregating to Rs. 2,880.56 lakhs, payable to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date. Thus, the aggregate dividend for the year 2021-22 is Rs.3.50 (i.e. @35%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each with a total payout of Rs.5,036.96 lakhs and pay-out ratio of 91%."
The record date is set for Monday, June 13th, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 10th, 2022. The stock closed at a market price of ₹65.10 today, up 2.04% from its previous closing of ₹63.80.