Dividend stocks to watch: These 11 stocks shall turn ex-dividend next week

The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, the 9th May, 2022 has, inter alia, approved and recommended a final dividend of ₹3. 75,- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (75%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM). In this regard, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 11th June, 2022 to Friday 17th June, 2022 (both days inclusive) and the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders for the dividend will be Friday, 10th June, 2022. Further, the dividend, if approved by shareholders will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders at the 36th AGM."