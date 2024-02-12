Dividend stocks : Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cochin Shipyard, Engineers India, Great Eastern Shipping, Goodyear India, Quess Corp, Automobile Corporation Of Goa, Banaras Beads, Carborundum Universal, Clean Science and Technology, among othres will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday, February 12.

Moroever, Styrenix Performance Materials, Thangamayil Jewellery, Intellivate Capital Ventures, K.P. Energy, Affordable Robotic & Automation, and Dipna Pharmachem will also be on investors radar today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, bonus issue and rights issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 16 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 12.

Dividends

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹22.00 per equity share.

Cochin Shipyard: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share.

Engineers India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.30 per equity share.

Goodyear India: The company has declared a special dividend of ₹26.00 per equity share.

Quess Corp: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

Banaras Beads: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Carborundum Universal: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Clean Science and Technology: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Styrenix Performance Materials: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹48.00 per equity share.

Thangamayil Jewellery: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

Shares of these 12 companies will trade ex-dividend on Monday.

Bonus Issue

Intellivate Capital Ventures: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1.

K.P. Energy: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1.

Shares of Intellivate Capital Ventures and K.P. Energy will trade ex-bonus on Monday.

Rights Issue

Affordable Robotic & Automation and Dipna Pharmachem have declared rights issues of equity shares.

Shares of Affordable Robotic & Automation and Dipna Pharmachem will trade ex-rights on Monday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

