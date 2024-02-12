Dividend stocks: Torrent Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, Goodyear, among 12 shares to trade ex-dividend today
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has declared an interim dividend of ₹22.00 per equity share, Cochin Shipyard has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cochin Shipyard, Engineers India, Great Eastern Shipping, Goodyear India, Quess Corp, Automobile Corporation Of Goa, Banaras Beads, Carborundum Universal, Clean Science and Technology, among othres will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday, February 12.
