Dividend stocks: TVS Motor, Kama Holdings, KEI Industries, Sudarshan Chemical shares to trade ex-dividend today
TVS Motor Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share, Kama Holdings has declared an interim dividend of ₹19.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd, Kama Holdings Limited, KEI Industries Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd, Kesar India Ltd, and Rama Steel Tubes Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 19 (Tuesday).
