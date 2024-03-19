TVS Motor Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 8.00 per equity share, Kama Holdings has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 19.00 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd, Kama Holdings Limited, KEI Industries Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd, Kesar India Ltd, and Rama Steel Tubes Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 19 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of the 7 companies have declared interim dividend, bonus issue, and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 7 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 19.

Interim Dividend TVS Motor Company: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, TVS Motor Company said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8/- per share (800%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 380 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024."

"The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013," the filing added.

Kama Holdings: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹19.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Kama Holdings said: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend @ 190% i.e. Rs. 19 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company."

KEI Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, KEI Industries said: “The Board of Directors of the Company has approved Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (i.e. @ 175%) per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2.00/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24."

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.60 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Sudarshan Chemical Industries said: "The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 6th March, 2024, has approved and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.60/- (Three Rupees and Sixty Paise only) (i.e. 180%) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before Saturday, 30th March, 2024."

Shares of the 4 companies will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Stock Split Colab Cloud Platforms: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per equity share.

Shares of Colab Cloud Platforms will trade ex-split on Tuesday.

Bonus Issue Colab Cloud Platforms: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Kesar India: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 6:1.

Rama Steel Tubes: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1.

Shares of the 3 companies will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday.

