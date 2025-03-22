Dividend Stocks: Shares of major companies, including REC, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, TVS Motor, Samvardhana Motherson, and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, among others, are set to trade ex-dividend on Monday, March 24, 2025.

According to the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues in the upcoming week.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, March 25 Ksolves India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, March 26 REC Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.6 per share on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

TVS Motor Company Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹10 per share on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, March 27 Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Naperol Investments Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹9 per share on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4.75 per share on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, March 28 Kama Holdings Ltd will declare an interim dividend on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Also Read | US Fed to reduce monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities to $5 billion

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:6. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

KBC Global Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, March 28, 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Action: 1. Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd: Rights Issue on Monday, March 24, 2025.

2. Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, March 24, 2025.

3. Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, March 24, 2025.

4. ICICI Securities Ltd: Scheme of Arrangement on Monday, March 24, 2025.

5. Interise Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.