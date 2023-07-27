Stock Market News: Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd, ASM Technologies Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Pradeep Metals Ltd, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd, and Ultratech Cement Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 18 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 27th July

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Akzo Nobel India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹40. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

ASM Technologies Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Automotive Axles Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹32. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹7.5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Prataap Snacks Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Dollar Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹6. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹35. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Indag Rubber Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Pidilite Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹11. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Pradeep Metals Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹12. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Ultratech Cement Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹38. It will trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2023.

Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Thursday — July 27

PRATAAP SNACKS More Information

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES More Information

PIDILITE INDUSTRIES More Information

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT More Information

ASM TECHNOLOGIES More Information