Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd, ASM Technologies Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, and other stocks will trade ex-dividend today. Dividend details provided.
Stock Market News: Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd, ASM Technologies Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Pradeep Metals Ltd, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd, and Ultratech Cement Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
Today, 18 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.
