Stock Market News: Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd, ASM Technologies Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Pradeep Metals Ltd, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd, and Ultratech Cement Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

