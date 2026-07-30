Five undervalued dividend stocks

Dividend-paying companies rarely dominate market headlines. Instead, they tend to deliver consistent earnings growth, generate healthy free cash flows, and return excess capital to shareholders through regular dividends.
When these businesses also trade at attractive valuations, they can offer a compelling mix of dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.
Here are five dividend stocks that appear undervalued based on their earnings multiples while continuing to generate strong cash flows and maintain a consistent dividend payout record.
#1 Jagran Prakashan
Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) is a highly diversified Indian media conglomerate.
JPL operates 8 print publications across 13 states in 10 different languages. It’s best known for publishing Dainik Jagran, the most widely read daily newspaper in India, with a readership of 69 million.