Five undervalued dividend stocks

Dividend-paying companies rarely dominate market headlines. Instead, they tend to deliver consistent earnings growth, generate healthy free cash flows, and return excess capital to shareholders through regular dividends.
Dividend-paying companies rarely dominate market headlines. Instead, they tend to deliver consistent earnings growth, generate healthy free cash flows, and return excess capital to shareholders through regular dividends.
When these businesses also trade at attractive valuations, they can offer a compelling mix of dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.
When these businesses also trade at attractive valuations, they can offer a compelling mix of dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.
Here are five dividend stocks that appear undervalued based on their earnings multiples while continuing to generate strong cash flows and maintain a consistent dividend payout record.
#1 Jagran Prakashan
Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) is a highly diversified Indian media conglomerate.
JPL operates 8 print publications across 13 states in 10 different languages. It’s best known for publishing Dainik Jagran, the most widely read daily newspaper in India, with a readership of 69 million.
Through its subsidiary Music Broadcast, of which JPL holds a 74% stake, the company operates the popular Radio City brand. It boasts a 17% market share during FY26.
Jagran Prakashan paid a dividend of ₹10 per share for FY26, including a special dividend of ₹3. This implies a yield of 16%, and excluding the special dividend, the yield is 11.3%.
The company paid a total dividend of ₹210 crore in FY26. JPL generated free cash flow of ₹230 crore in FY26 and has consistently generated positive free cash flow for more than a decade.
A strong net cash balance of over ₹1200 crore also helps it fund dividends to shareholders.
The company's share price is also undervalued. It’s currently trading at seven times FY26 earnings, below the three-year median of 10 and the industry median of 9.
Looking ahead, JPL is currently navigating a mixed business environment. Dainik Jagran's advertisement revenue grew 4% YoY to ₹870 crore in FY26, while circulation revenue was down 2% to ₹280 crore.
JPL has implemented multiple initiatives to drive circulation growth. Management anticipates that the results of these efforts will be visible going forward.
For FY26, Radio City's operating revenue fell 26% YoY, while operating profit dropped 64%. Performance is expected to improve going forward, supported by aggressive cost optimisation and operational restructuring initiatives implemented during the year.
Revenue from the ‘Created Business’ segment, which includes digital initiatives, sponsorships, special events, and proactive proposals, now contributes 19% of the radio business's total revenue.
Overall consolidated revenue declined 1% YoY, operating profit fell 2%, and margins stood at 15.2%. Despite this, net profit grew 97% to ₹180 crore.
#2 Alldigi Tech
Alldigi Tech serves as a comprehensive outsourcing partner. It enables businesses to outsource their internal HR/payroll functions and their external customer-facing and back-office operations.
It’s a market leader in human resource outsourcing and multi-country payroll services, operating across 69 countries with multilingual support.
Management is shifting the business towards international business, which accounted for 65.5% of revenue, up from 62.9% in FY25. This shift is the result of a strategy to exit low-margin domestic volumes and expand in high-margin international business.
Alldigi Tech paid a dividend of ₹60 per share for FY26, translating to a yield of 7.2%. The company consistently generates free cash flow, reporting ₹110 crore in FY26. It generated an operating cash flow of ₹140 crore with 88.9% Ebitda conversion. The total cash and liquid funds stood at around ₹150 crore.
The stock trades at a PE ratio of 16, below its three-year median PE (20) and industry PE (24.1).
Financial performance in FY26 was healthy. Revenue grew 9.6% YoY to almost ₹600 crore. EBITDA rose 25% to ₹160 crore, while margins expanded to 27.1%. However, the net profit declined 1.3%.
Looking ahead to FY27, management anticipates strong momentum and aims to deliver mid-teens revenue growth.
Alldigi is focused on deepening its presence in the North American market, targeting US insurance carriers, healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) systems, and collections clients.
It’s launching an AI-native Human Capital Management SaaS platform targeted at global SMBs. The rollout will begin in India in H1FY27, followed by expansions into the Philippines, the West Asia, and Africa.
It’s strengthening its platform capabilities, transitioning from a traditional managed services provider into an AI-first HR technology enterprise.
PulseHR.ai, its agentic AI solution, aims to automate and consolidate payroll inputs across emails and documents. This is slated to go live in September 2026. The company is also rolling out an integrated, AI-enabled console that seamlessly connects HRMS, Employee Self-Service, and Payroll.
#3 ITC
ITC is India's leading cigarette company with a presence across multiple business segments: FMCG, paperboards, paper & packaging, agri business, and information technology.
The cigarettes business remained the company's largest segment, generating revenue of ₹37100 crore in FY26, while segment profit (PBT) stood at ₹21,050 crore.
The FMCG business continued to deliver healthy growth, with revenue rising 10.1% to ₹24210 crore and segment PBT increasing 14.1% to ₹1800 crore.
Total revenue grew 10.1% to ₹80870 crore, while Ebitda surged 4.9% to ₹25210 crore with margins at 31.1%. Net profit remained largely unchanged at ₹20290 crore.
ITC paid a dividend of ₹14.5 per share for FY26, translating to a yield of 5.1%. The company generated ₹163.3 bn in free cash flow in FY26, supporting its ability to pay dividends consistently.
The stock trades at a PE of 17, below its 3-year median PE of 26 and the industry median PE of 42.
ITC's long-term strategy is guided by "ITC Next". It plans to continue scaling the FMCG portfolio by extending its 30+ trusted brands into value-added adjacencies.
Examples include expanding Aashirvaad into Dairy, Ready-to-Eat products, and spices; Sunfeast into Dairy Beverages and cakes; Bingo into namkeens; and Savlon into sanitisers, wipes, and disinfectant sprays.
ITC is scaling up its newly incubated Fresh Food Business, operating over 70 cloud kitchens across 5 cities under brands like ITC Master Chef Creations and Sansho. It’s also driving next-generation agriculture through ITCMAARS, a phygital ecosystem aiming to connect 10 million farmers by 2030.
ITC continues to grow its portfolio through strategic acquisitions.
Besides 24 Mantra Organic Foods, Ample Foods (Prasuma and Meatigo), and Mother Sparsh Baby Care, ITC recently acquired Yoga Bar (Sproutlife Foods) to strengthen its presence in the protein snacks market.
#4 Castrol India
Castrol India is a leading lubricant manufacturer. It sells an estimated 8 litres of Castrol every second in India. The company has a national distribution network of 1.5 lakh retail outlets.
Its core business relies on 3 sectors: personal mobility, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
To future-proof the business, it’s now diversifying into emerging sectors including EV-ready fluids, auto care, and Data Center Cooling.
Castrol paid a dividend of ₹8.75 per share in FY25, translating to a 4.7% yield. The company generated a free cash flow of almost ₹10 bn in the year ending December 2025.
Castrol's financial year ends in December 2025. The stock is trading at a PE of 19 FY25 earnings, below its three-year median PE of 21.
Revenue grew 9% YoY to ₹1545 crore. EBITDA rose 7% to ₹330 crore, while margins remained stable at 23%. Net profit rose 4% to ₹240 crore.
Castrol India categorises its growth strategy into distinct consumer bases. Rural markets are a major growth engine, delivering high double-digit volume growth. With 129 million rural households currently lacking a two-wheeler, ownership is expected to rise as disposable incomes increase.
It caters to this market through 43,000 rural outlets. Rural consumers frequently purchase premium products like "Activ" motorcycle oil, making this a key growth driver for the company.
In urban centers, the company focuses on high-density consumption points to drive the premiumisation of its portfolio.
Castrol is preparing for the transition to low-carbon mobility and advanced digital infrastructure. It’s developing EV-specific fluids in collaboration with auto companies.
For example, it’s integrated into Ather Energy's product development for two-wheelers and currently supplies transmission fluids for Tata Mobility's electric vehicles.
It has also launched premium synthetic products that are compatible with hybrid engines, flex fuels, and E20/gas engines.
It’s also entering the data center cooling solutions market. The company offers both immersion coolants and direct-to-chip technologies designed to maximize power efficiency for digital infrastructure.
#5 Accelya Solutions
Accelya Solutions is a software solutions provider dedicated to the global Airline and Travel industry. It provided computer programming, consultancy, and related activities. Its offerings include revenue accounting and assurance, cost management, and order accounting.
The turnover is generated primarily through three streams: Business Process Outsourcing (58.5%), Software Application Hosting and Support (25.8%), and Software License and Maintenance (15.7%).
The company has been a constant dividend payer due to its asset-light business model. It generated free cash flow of almost ₹1.3 bn for the financial year ending June 2025.
Accelya paid a dividend of ₹45 per share for FY26, translating to a yield of 3.9%. The stock trades at a PE of 16, a discount to its 3-year median multiple of 18 and the industry median of 21.
Accelya has begun adopting Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning across its entire production cycle to improve development and product quality. The company expects these initiatives to achieve significant momentum in the coming years.
Its revenue stood at around ₹140 crore due to the challenging geopolitical situation in Q3FY26. Operating profit fell 26%, while the margin fell to 25%. As a result, net profit was down 30%.
Conclusion
The companies featured above span media, technology, FMCG, lubricants, and enterprise software, but they share a common investment profile.
Each generates healthy free cash flows, maintains a consistent dividend payout, and trades below its historical or industry valuation multiples.
At the same time, each company has distinct business drivers and growth initiatives.
That's why investors need to carefully analyse the company's fundamentals, including financial performance, corporate governance practices, and growth strategies.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com