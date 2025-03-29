Dividend Stocks: United Spirits, Varun Beverages, MSTC among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major companies, including United Spirits, Varun Beverages, MSTC, and RailTel Corporation of India, are set to trade ex-dividend during the week starting Monday, March 17, 2025.

According to the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, April 2 ADC India Communications Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹25 per share on Wednesday, April 2.

MSTC Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4.5 per share on Wednesday, April 2.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Wednesday, April 2.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, April 3 United Spirits Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Thursday, April 3.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, April 4 DCM Shriram Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, April 4.

PH Capital Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per share on Friday, April 4.

Unifinz Capital India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Friday, April 4.

Varun Beverages Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Friday, April 4.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Capital Trade Links Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Sal Automotive Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

KBC Global Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Action Bio Green Papers Ltd: Right Issue of equity shares on Friday, April 4.