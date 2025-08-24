Dividend Stocks: Vedanta, Gillette, others to trade ex-dividend; HDFC Bank to trade ex-bonus this week | Check full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, such as Vedanta, Gillette, Bajaj Steel and others, are expected to trade ex-dividend this week, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the bonus issue, stock split, buyback of shares and others, as per BSE data. HDFC Bank will trade ex-bonus this week.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock no longer includes the value of its upcoming dividend payment from that day onwards.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 25, 2025 Kama Holdings: Interim dividend of ₹18.25.

Lloyds Enterprises: Final dividend of ₹0.1.

Nitin Castings: Interim dividend of ₹3.

Repco Home Finance: Final dividend of ₹2.5.

Rupa & Company: Final dividend of ₹3.

S.P. Apparels: Final dividend of ₹2.

Tamboli Industries: Final dividend of ₹1.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Bajaj Steel Industries: Final dividend of ₹1.

Emami Paper Mills: Final dividend of ₹1.6.

Garware Technical Fibres: Final dividend of ₹1.5.

Gillette India: Final dividend of ₹47.

Jay Bharat Maruti: Final dividend of ₹0.7.

JBM Auto: Final dividend of ₹0.85.

MAS Financial Services: Final dividend of ₹0.7.

Premco Global: Final dividend of ₹2.

SKM Egg Products Export (India): Final dividend of ₹1.5.

Transpek Industry: The company declared a dividend of ₹20.

Vedanta: Interim dividend of ₹16.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 28, 2025 AAA Technologies: Final dividend of ₹1.5.

Abirami Financial Services India: Dividend of ₹1.5.

Aster DM Healthcare: Final dividend of ₹1.

Diamines & Chemicals: Final dividend of ₹1.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Final dividend of ₹4.2.

Jyothy Labs: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3.5.

Magna Electro Castings: Final dividend of ₹6.

Vedant Fashions: Final dividend of ₹8.

Mitsu Chem Plast: Final dividend of ₹0.2.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure: Final dividend of ₹0.1.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Final dividend of ₹65.

Speciality Restaurants: Final dividend of ₹1.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, August 29, 2025 Asian Hotels (East): Dividend of ₹1.

Alfred Herbert India: Final dividend of ₹5.

Black Box Ltd: Final dividend of ₹1.

Bikaji Foods International: Final dividend of ₹1.

Cantabil Retail India: Final dividend of ₹0.5.

Engineers India: Final dividend of ₹2.

Ganesh Housing Corporation: Dividend of ₹5.

Haryana Leather Chemicals: Final dividend of ₹1.

Harsha Engineers International: Final dividend of ₹1.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Interim dividend of ₹1.

Morepen Laboratories: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.02.

NBCC (India): The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.14.

Nitin Spinners: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3.

Premier Energies: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.5.

Protean eGov Technologies: The company declared a final dividend of ₹10.

Royal Orchid Hotels: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

Salzer Electronics: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

Shetron: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

Shilp Gravures: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.

SKP Securities: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.

Suyog Telematics: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.8.

Uniphos Enterprises: The company declared a dividend of ₹0.5.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.

Whirlpool of India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5.

Yuken India: The company declared a dividend of ₹1.5.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.43.

Other corporate actions Kretto Syscon: Bonus issue on August 25.

TVS Motor Company: Scheme of arrangement on August 25.

Udaipur Cement Works: Amalgamation on August 25.

Arunis Abode: Right Issue of Equity Shares on August 26.

HDFC Bank: Bonus issue on August 26.

Karur Vysya Bank: Bonus issue on August 26.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures: Bonus issue on August 28.

Covance Softsol: Right Issue of Equity Shares

Steelcast: Stock split on August 29.