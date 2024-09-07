Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Vedanta Ltd, Gujarat Gas, Harsha Engineering, Lumax Industries, MSTC, and General Insurance Corporation of India, among others, will trade ex-dividend from Monday, September 9, according to data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

As per the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that have declare dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, September 9, 2024: Capri Global Capital Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemical Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Harsha Engineers International Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Jost's Engineering Co. Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd, Lumax Industries Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Nitin Spinners Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Star Housing Finance Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 10, 2024: Vedanta Limited, DAPS Advertising Ltd, Manali Petrochemical Ltd, MSTC Ltd, National Plastic Technologies Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 11, 2024: General Insurance Corporation of India, Acknit Industries Ltd, Agi Greenpac Ltd, BCL Industries Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Pondy Oxides and Chemical Ltd, Sandur Manganese and Iron ore Ltd, SNL Bearings Ltd, Subros Ltd, TV Today Network Ltd, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, September 12, 2024: Arrow Greentech Ltd, Bengal and Assam Company Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Haldyn Glass Ltd, Industrial and Prudential Investments Co. Ltd, Mallcom (India) Ltd, Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd, Sicagen India Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Ltd, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, V.S.T.TILLERS Tractors Ltd, WEP Solutions Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 13, 2024: Accel Ltd, Ami Organics Ltd, Amines and Plasticizers Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, APM Industries Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Limited, ASI Industries Ltd, Asian Star Co. Ltd, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, BEML Ltd, Bhagwati Autocast Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Ceejay Finance Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Comfort Commotrade Ltd, Cords Cable Industries Ltd, CSL Finance Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd, Empire Industries Ltd, Foods and Inns Ltd, Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Halder Venture Ltd, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd, HP Adhesives Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corp. Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Kilburn Engineering Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd, M.K. Exim (India) Ltd, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Morarka Finance Ltd, MPIL Corporation Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramic Ltd, NCL Industries Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, PNV Gilts Ltd, Poddar Pigments Ltd, Polymechplast Machines Ltd, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Remsons Industries Ltd, Rubfila International Ltd, Ruby Mills Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd, S Chand and Company Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Shilp Gravures Ltd, Shri Jagdamba Polymer Ltd, SKP Securities Ltd, Specialty Resturants Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd, Superhouse Ltd, Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd, Transpek Industry Ltd, Vibrant Global Capital Ltd, WSFx Global Pay Ltd.

Here are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:

Franklin Industries Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 9.

Indo Cotspin Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 7:10. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 10.

Acceleratebs India Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:5. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 12.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 13.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Andhra Paper Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on September 11.

Varun Beverages Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on September 12.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on September 13.

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on September 13.

Sportking India Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on September 13.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Here are the stocks that have declared a buyback in the upcoming week:

Jai Corp Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on September 10.

Insecticides (India) Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on September 11.

A buyback is when a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders. A company can announce a buyback offer either through a tender offer or through the open market or from odd-lot holders. The buyback offer price is usually higher than the market price.

Other Corporate Action:

Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd Right issue of equity shares on September 9.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd Spin off on September 11.

Innovassynth Investments Ltd E.G.M on September 13.