Vedanta Ltd , Hindustan Zinc Ltd , Coal India Ltd , GAIL (India), Power Grid Corporation of India, Indian Oil Corporation , Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Piramal Enterprises , ITC Ltd , Tech Mahindra Ltd, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp , Tata Steel , NTPC are to 15 top dividend yield large cap companies as per the list compiled by Axis Securities. Dividend yield during last one year by these companies ranges between 2-20%.

Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are two standout metal and mining stocks that have given stellar dividend yields of 20% and 13% during last 12 months. The Dividend per share in the past 12 Months received by investors stands at ₹50 and ₹39 for Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc respectively. Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc top the list of 15 large cap dividend yield stocks as per Axis Securities data.

The dividend yield indicates how much money investors would receive in dividend payments each year for each rupee you put in a stock. The dividend yield becomes a important parameter to calculate the return on investments by investors. Also when markets are volatile and choppy, the dividend yield plays a important role for stock selection to maximise the returns. Generally a dividend yield of 2-5% is considered to be very good, though it depends on the market conditions.

Coal India and Gail (India) have yielded strong 6% dividend returns during last 12 months, while Power Grid Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation with dividend yields of 5% each are also not far behind.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Piramal Enterprise and ITC Limited too have yielded handsome returns of 4% each. Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel are the companies that have rewarded investors with 3% dividend yield each while NTPC with dividend yield of 2% also finds place in the list of 15 large cap dividend yield companies.

