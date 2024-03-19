Dividend stocks: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, GAIL, amongst top 15 large cap dividend yield stocks by Axis Sec
Stock Market Today: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, GAIL (India), Power Grid , Indian Oil , Bharat Petroleum, ONGC , Piramal Enterprises , ITC , Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, NTPC are the 15 top dividend yield large cap companies as per Axis Securities.
Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Coal India Ltd, GAIL (India), Power Grid Corporation of India, Indian Oil Corporation , Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Piramal Enterprises , ITC Ltd , Tech Mahindra Ltd, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp , Tata Steel , NTPC are to 15 top dividend yield large cap companies as per the list compiled by Axis Securities. Dividend yield during last one year by these companies ranges between 2-20%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started