Dividend Stocks: Vedanta, ITC, BPCL, Coal India among top 15 Large Caps by Axis

Dividend stocks: Vedanta Ltd , Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, ITC Ltd , GAIL (India) Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, NTPC Ltd are the top 15 large cap companies with strongest Dividend yields as per Axis Securities September'2024 updates . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dividend yield is a financial measure that illustrates how much a firm pays out in dividends each year relative to its stock price. Usually a dividend yield of 3-5% or more is considered to be good. However it also relies on the market conditions. Dividend Yield is one of the main factors that is evaluated by investors while investing in dividend yield stocks. It is an indicator of returns that investors are making on their shares.

Vedanta Ltd in the Metals & minerals space has remained top dividend yeild stock. Dividend declared in the past 12 Months as per Axis data stands at ₹46, leading to a dividend yield of 10% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd in the Oil & gas space with dividend yield of 9% is not far behind. The dividend declared in past 12- months stands at ₹31.5

Hindustan Zinc Ltd in the Metals & mining space with dividend at ₹19 per share declared during last months at ₹35 , translating into 7% dividend yield stands at third position

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd in the Oil & gas space with 7% dividend yield also shares the third spot . The per share dividend declared during last months by Indian Oil Corporation stands at Rs12 , suggests Axis data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Healthy up to 5% yields Coal India Ltd in the Metals & mining space with a dividend per share distributed in the last 12 months at ₹25.5, also translates into a healthy dividend yield of 5% for investors

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd in the Oil & gas space with a dividend per share distributed in the last 12 months at ₹12.25 as per Axis data also has translated into a dividend yield of 4%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd in the Utilities space, HCL Technologies Ltd in the IT space and ITC Ltd in the staples also have resulted in dividend yields of 3% The dividend per share distributed in the last 12 months stands at ₹11.25, ₹54 ₹13.75 respectively as per Axis Data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GAIL (India) Ltd in the Oil & gas space , Tech Mahindra Ltd, Infosys Ltd in the ITS space, Hero MotoCorp in the Auto space, Tata Steel and NTPC Ltd are the other key companies with around 2% dividend yeild in last 12 months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

