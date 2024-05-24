Dividend stocks: Vedanta, Tata Consumer Products, QGO Finance shares to trade ex-dividend on May 24
Vedanta has declared an interim dividend of ₹11.00 per equity share; Tata Consumer Products has declared a final dividend of ₹7.75 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Vedanta Limited, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Bharat Dynamics, and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 24 (Friday).
