Dividend stocks: Shares of Vedanta Limited, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Bharat Dynamics, and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 24 (Friday).

The boards of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividends, final dividends, and stock splits for their eligible shareholders.

These companies have fixed May 24 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Dividend

Vedanta: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹11.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Vedanta said the Board of Directors declared “First Interim Dividend of ₹ 11/- per equity share on the face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. ₹ 4,089 Crores."

Tata Consumer Products: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹7.75 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Tata Consumer Products said: “The Board had recommended a dividend of ₹7.75 per equity share of ₹1 each (775%) subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the 61st AGM."

QGO Finance: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, QGO Finance said the Board of Directors declared “Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.0015 (1.5 %) per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter Jan 24 to March 24."

“Further, it is hereby informed that Thursday, May 24, 2024, shall be reckoned as the ‘Record Date’ to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24," the filing added.

Shares of Vedanta, Tata Consumer Products, and QGO Finance will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Stock Split

Bharat Dynamics: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹5 each.

In a stock exchange filing, Bharat Dynamics said: “We wish to inform you that, the Company has fixed Friday 24 May 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up."

Som Distilleries & Breweries: The company has declared a stock split from ₹5 per equity share to ₹2 each.

In a stock exchange filing, Som Distilleries & Breweries said the Board of Directors approved “the sub-division of each of the Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/—each sub-divided into a face value of Rs. 2/—each."

