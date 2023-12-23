Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Vedanta Limited and few others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, December 25. Some other companies will also trade ex-ex-bonus, while some have announced a buy back of shares next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Vedanta: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹11. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can Fin Homes: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 29.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Standard Capital Markets Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 29.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: HMA Agro Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on December 29.

Standard Capital Markets Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on December 29.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

