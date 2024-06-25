Dividend stocks: Shares of Voltas Ltd , Tata Elxsi Ltd , Cera Sanitaryware Ltd , Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Bharat Parenterals Ltd, and Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 25, Tuesday.

The Board of Directors of the six companies had declared final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies fixed June 25 as the record date to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date

Shares of Voltas Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Bharat Parenterals Ltd, and Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, June 25.

Dividends

Voltas: The company declared a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for FY2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Voltas said: “The Directors have recommended Dividend of Rs.5.S0 per share on face value of Re.1 per share (550%) for the year 2023-24 which shall be paid/despatched on or after fifth day from conclusion of ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company."

Tata Elxsi: The company declared a final dividend of ₹70.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Tata Elxsi said: “the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 700% at Rs. 70/-, per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to tax, which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 35 th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Cera Sanitaryware: The company declared a final dividend of ₹60.00 per equity share for FY2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Cera Sanitaryware said the Board of Directors “Recommended dividend of Rs. 60/- (1200%) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended 31.03.2024. The dividend, if approved by the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be dispatched / remitted within 30 days from the date of declaration."

Alkyl Amines Chemicals: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Alkyl Amines Chemicals said: “Final dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 500%) for the financial year 2023-24 has been recommended. The same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

Bharat Parenterals: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Bharat Parenterals said: “The Company has fixed Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended on 2023-24."

Filtra Consultants and Engineers: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Filtra Consultants said the Board of Directors “Recommended final dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per share i.e. @ 30% per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 to the shareholders for their approval."

