Dividend stocks: Voltas, Tata Elxsi, Cera Sanitaryware among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Voltas declared a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for the FY24 and Tata Elxsi announced a final dividend of ₹70.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Voltas Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Bharat Parenterals Ltd, and Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 25, Tuesday.
