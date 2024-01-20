Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Wipro Ltd, Angel One, Mastek, and few others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Tuesday, January 23. Some other companies will also trade ex-split while some have announced a buy back of shares next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Angel One Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12.7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 23.

MAS Financial Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 23.

Wipro Ltd: The IT major declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 24.

IIFL Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 25.

KDDL Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹58. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 25.

Ksolves India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 25.

Mastek Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 25.

The following are the stocks that have declared a buyback in the upcoming week: Arnold Holdings Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on January 25.

A buyback is when a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders. A company can announce a buyback offer either through a tender offer or through the open market or from odd-lot holders. The buyback offer price is usually higher than the market price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on January 25.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

