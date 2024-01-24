Dividend stocks: Wipro shares to trade ex-dividend today

Wipro shares will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday (January 24). The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share for the eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed on January 24.

In a stock exchange filing, Wipro Ltd said: The Board of Directors approved “Payment of interim dividend of ₹1/- per equity share of par value ₹2/- each to the Members of the Company as on January 24, 2024, being the Record Date."

The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before February 10, 2024, the company added.

Wipro shares will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

On January 12, Wipro reported a nearly 12% fall in consolidated net profit to ₹2,694.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

Its consolidated revenue from operations also fell 4.4% to ₹22,205.1 crore in Q3FY24, as against ₹23,229 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Wipro had said it expects de-growth or almost flat growth in revenue in the next quarter, thereby indicating a lower growth for the company for the fiscal on a year-on-year basis.

The company's IT Services segment revenue dropped 4.5% on a year-over-year basis to ₹22,150.8 crore during the reported quarter from ₹23,196 crore during the same period of 2022.

The total headcount at the company declined by about 7% to 240,234 during the reported quarter, from 258,744 a year ago. It reported the lowest attrition rate of 14.2% in the last six quarters.

The company booked deals worth $3.8 billion during the December 2023 quarter, down 13.5% on a YoY basis in constant currency terms.

