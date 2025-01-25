Dividend Stocks: Wipro, Tanla Platforms, BPCL among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Wipro, Tanla Platforms, BPCL, Persistent Systems, Shriram Finance, Torrent Pharma, and Coal India, among others, will trade ex-dividend from Monday, January 27, according to data collected from the BSE website.

As per the exchange data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Advertisement

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, January 27: Kei Industries Ltd. shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, January 28: Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per equity share.

Advertisement

Tips Music Ltd. will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share.

Wendt (India) Ltd. will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share.

Wipro Ltd. will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, January 29: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share.

Advertisement

MPS Ltd will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹33 per equity share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, January 30: Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), Siemens Ltd, and Transport Corporation Of India Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, January 31: Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Emerald Finance Ltd, Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, January 27.

Technopack Polymers Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, January 29.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, January 31.

Advertisement

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Mazda Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, January 28.

Advertisement

JBM Auto Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 31.

Kiduja India Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 31.

Mohite Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 31.

Senco Gold Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 31.

Advertisement

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Advertisement

Other Corporate Action: Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, January 27.

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd: E.G.M on Tuesday, January 28.

India Grid Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, January 28.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Wednesday, January 29.

Burnpur Cement Ltd: Reduction of Capital on Thursday, January 30.

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Thursday, January 30.

Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd: E.G.M on Friday, January 31.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, January 31.

Advertisement

RSD Finance Ltd: E.G.M on Friday, January 31.