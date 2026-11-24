Dividend vs fixed deposits: Fixed deposits are one of the most favourite instruments among investors to enjoy stable and fixed income on their investments. For investors who are willing to get stable income from their investments in equities, multiple stocks come with high dividend yield.

5 stocks with higher yield than FD returns CyberTech Systems, Majestic Auto, Jagran Prakashan, IL&FS Investment Managers, and Premco Global are five stocks which delivered higher yields in the financial year 2025-26. On an average, a fixed deposit offers nearly 8%-8.6% of annual return on an FD. These five stocks have delivered up to 19.6% annual return in the previous financial year.

Company Dividend yield CyberTech Systems 19.6% Majestic Auto 16.4% Jagran Prakashan 16.1% IL&FS Investment Managers 15.9% Premco Global 11.2% Source SBI Securities report

CyberTech Systems dividend, share price trend Shares of CyberTech Systems closed 1.03% higher at ₹123.20 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹374.29 crore on Monday. Its share price value has surged 2.80% in one month, but declined 15.65% in one year. The company rewarded investors with ₹24 per share dividend in FY26.

Majestic Auto dividend, share price trend Majestic Auto share price closed 1.14% lower at ₹363.15 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹377.58 crore on Monday, November 23. Its share price value has surged 1.72% in one month, but declined 13.47% in six months. The company has announced ₹60 per share dividend in FY26.

Jagran Prakashan dividend, share price trend Shares of Jagran Prakashan closed 4.83% lower at ₹60.32 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,312.89 crore on Monday, November 23. The company stock has declined 13.59% in one year. It has announced ₹10 per share dividend in FY26.

IL&FS Investment Managers dividend yield IL&FS Investment Managers shares closed 0.38% lower at ₹7.96 per share on BSE on Monday. The stock value surged 6.83% in one month, but declined 6.46% in one year. It has announced ₹1.2 per share dividend in FY26.

Premco Global share price trend, FY26 dividend payout Shares of Premco Global closed 0.58% higher at ₹375.15 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹123.98 crore on Monday. The stock has declined 5.50% in one month, and 14.43% in one year.