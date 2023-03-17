Dividend yield of this stock beats PPF, EPF, bank FD return in FY23. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:15 PM IST
- Dividend yield of this dividend paying stock in FY23 is 11.60%
Dividend paying stock: Shares of Coal India Ltd are one of the high dividend yield stocks in FY 2022-23. As per the information available on official BSE website — bseindia.com, Coal India shares have traded ex-dividend on three occasions paying ₹23.25 per share dividend in current fiscal, giving net dividend yield to the tune of 11.60 per cent in this time.
