Dividend yield of this stock beats PPF, EPF, bank FD return in FY23. Do you own?

PPF, EPF, bank FD return lags behind

Comparing PPF interest rate, EPF return and bank FD interest rate during FY23, we would come to know that PPF interest rate throughout the FY23 has remained unchanged at 7.10 per cent, EPF return in which some investors put addition money by opting voluntary provident fund (VPF), has remained unchanged at 8.10 per cent whereas bank FD rates have surged from around 5 per cent at the beginning of FY23 to around 7 per cent per annum levels now. So, all these risk-free small saving schemes have delivered lesser return than Coal India dividend yield of 11.60 per cent in FY23.