Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India , Oil India , 360 One WAM, among other companies are part of the top 10 dividend-paying companies, according to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking.

‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

At a dividend yield of six per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by 360 One WAM at a yield of 5.6 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at ₹17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at ₹24.3, according to the brokerage.

Here are the top 10 dividend-yield stocks:

1.Coal India: At a current market price (CMP) of ₹448.50 the coal miner gave a dividend yield of six per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹17 and FY23 DPS at ₹24.3.

2.360 One WAM: At a current market price (CMP) of ₹626.60, the company gave a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹55 and FY23 DPS at ₹34.5.

3.Oil India: At a CMP of ₹481.35, the oil explorer gave a dividend yield of 4.7 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹14.3 and FY23 DPS at ₹20.

4.Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): At a CMP of ₹272.25, the oil major gave a dividend yield of 4.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹10.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹11.3.

5.Power Grid Corporation: At a CMP of ₹274.35, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹14.8 and FY23 DPS at ₹10.7.

6.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals: At a CMP of ₹715.55, the chemical major gave a dividend yield of 3.9 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹10 and FY23 DPS at ₹29.5.

7.Tech Mahindra: At a CMP of ₹1,350.35, the tech major gave a dividend yield of 3.7 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹45 and FY23 DPS at ₹50.

8.Petronet LNG: At a CMP of ₹289.95, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 3.7 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹11.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹10.

9.ITC: At a CMP of ₹431.40, the FMCG major gave a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹11.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹15.5.

10.Gujarat Pipaviv Port: At a CMP of ₹182, the company gave a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹4 and FY23 DPS at ₹6.1.

