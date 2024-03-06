Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India , 360 One WAM, Gujarat State Fertlisers & Chemicals (GSFC), among other companies are part of the top 10 dividend-paying companies, according to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking.

‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

At a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by 360 One WAM at a yield of 4.8 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at ₹17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at ₹24.3, according to the brokerage.

Here are the top 10 dividend-yield stocks:

1.Coal India: At a current market price (CMP) of ₹461.45 the coal miner gave a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹17 and FY23 DPS at ₹24.3.

2.360 One WAM: At a CMP of ₹695.10, the company gave a dividend yield of 4.8 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹55 and FY23 DPS at ₹34.5.

3.GSFC: At a CMP of ₹212.45, the company gave a dividend yield of 4.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹2.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹10.

4.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd: At a CMP of ₹620.15, the chemical major gave a dividend yield of 4.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹10 and FY23 DPS at ₹29.5.

5.Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): At a CMP of ₹280.25, the oil major gave a dividend yield of 4.3 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹10.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹11.3.

6.Tech Mahindra: At a CMP of ₹1,271.40, the tech major gave a dividend yield of 3.9 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹45 and FY23 DPS at ₹50.

7.PTC India: At a CMP of ₹192.10, the company gave a dividend yield of 3.9 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹7.8 and FY23 DPS at ₹7.8.

8.ITC: At a CMP of ₹407.70, the FMCG major gave a dividend yield of 3.8 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹11.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹15.5.

9.Power Grid Corporation: At a CMP of ₹294.05, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 3.8 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹14.8 and FY23 DPS at ₹10.7.

10.Oil India: At a CMP of ₹633.60, the oil explorer gave a dividend yield of 3.7 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹14.3 and FY23 DPS at ₹20.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

