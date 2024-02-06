Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, 360 One WAM, 8 others among top firms paying high dividends; do you own?

Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, 360 One WAM, 8 others among top firms paying high dividends; do you own?

Nikita Prasad

  • Top dividend yield stocks: Coal India, Oil India among other stocks are part of the top 10 dividend-yield stocks by Religare Broking.

Dividend is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, Oil India, 360 One WAM, among other companies are part of the top 10 dividend-paying companies, according to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking.

‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

At a dividend yield of six per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by 360 One WAM at a yield of 5.6 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at 17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at 24.3, according to the brokerage.

Also Read: Nifty IT index soars nearly 3%; HCL, TCS touch new all-time highs – here's why

Here are the top 10 dividend-yield stocks:

1.Coal India: At a current market price (CMP) of 448.50 the coal miner gave a dividend yield of six per cent with FY22 DPS at 17 and FY23 DPS at 24.3.

2.360 One WAM: At a current market price (CMP) of 626.60, the company gave a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at 55 and FY23 DPS at 34.5.

3.Oil India: At a CMP of 481.35, the oil explorer gave a dividend yield of 4.7 per cent with FY22 DPS at 14.3 and FY23 DPS at 20.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

4.Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): At a CMP of 272.25, the oil major gave a dividend yield of 4.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at 10.5 and FY23 DPS at 11.3.

5.Power Grid Corporation: At a CMP of 274.35, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent with FY22 DPS at 14.8 and FY23 DPS at 10.7.

6.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals: At a CMP of 715.55, the chemical major gave a dividend yield of 3.9 per cent with FY22 DPS at 10 and FY23 DPS at 29.5.

7.Tech Mahindra: At a CMP of 1,350.35, the tech major gave a dividend yield of 3.7 per cent with FY22 DPS at 45 and FY23 DPS at 50.

8.Petronet LNG: At a CMP of 289.95, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 3.7 per cent with FY22 DPS at 11.5 and FY23 DPS at 10.

9.ITC: At a CMP of 431.40, the FMCG major gave a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at 11.5 and FY23 DPS at 15.5.

10.Gujarat Pipaviv Port: At a CMP of 182, the company gave a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at 4 and FY23 DPS at 6.1.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.