Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, GSFC, 8 others among top firms paying high dividends; do you own?

Nikita Prasad

Top dividend yield stocks: Coal India, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals among other stocks are part of the top 10 dividend-yield stocks by Religare Broking.

Dividend is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares. (dividend yield)

Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, Gujarat State Fertlisers & Chemicals (GSFC), 360 One WAM, among other companies are part of the top 10 dividend-paying companies, according to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking.

‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

The dividend yield is a financial metric that represents the annual dividend payment of a firm as a percentage of its current share price. It is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

A dividend yield is calculated by dividing the total dividend paid by the firm over the past year by the current stock price and expressing the result as a percentage.

At a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by GSFC at a yield of 5.1 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at 17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at 24.3, according to the brokerage.

Here are the top 10 dividend-yield stocks:

1.Coal India: At a current market price (CMP) of 447.25 the coal miner gave a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at 17 and FY23 DPS at 24.3.

2.GSFC: At a CMP of 241.70, the company gave a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent with FY22 DPS at 2.5 and FY23 DPS at 10.

3.360 One WAM: At a CMP of 713.85, the company gave a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent with FY22 DPS at 55 and FY23 DPS at 34.5.

4.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd: At a CMP of 707.30, the chemical major gave a dividend yield of 4.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at 10 and FY23 DPS at 29.5.

5.VST Industries: At a CMP of 3,686.60, the company gave a dividend yield of 4.2 per cent with FY22 DPS at 140 and FY23 DPS at 150.

6.Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): At a CMP of 267.90, the oil major gave a dividend yield of 4.2 per cent with FY22 DPS at 10.5 and FY23 DPS at 11.3.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 04:30 PM IST
