Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, GSFC, among top 10 firms paying high dividends; do you own?

  • Top dividend yield stocks: Coal India, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals among other stocks are part of the top 10 dividend-yield stocks by Religare Broking.

Nikita Prasad
First Published5 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Dividend is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.
Dividend is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, Gujarat State Fertlisers & Chemicals (GSFC), Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), among other companies are part of the top 10 dividend-paying companies, according to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking.

‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

The dividend yield is a financial metric that represents the annual dividend payment of a firm as a percentage of its current share price. It is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

A dividend yield is calculated by dividing the total dividend paid by the firm over the past year by the current stock price and expressing the result as a percentage.

At a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by GSFC at a yield of 4.1 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at 17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at 24.3, according to the brokerage.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, GSFC, among top 10 firms paying high dividends; do you own?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue