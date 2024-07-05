Hello User
Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, GSFC, among top 10 firms paying high dividends; do you own?

Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, GSFC, among top 10 firms paying high dividends; do you own?

Nikita Prasad

  • Top dividend yield stocks: Coal India, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals among other stocks are part of the top 10 dividend-yield stocks by Religare Broking.

Dividend is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

Dividend Yield Stocks: Coal India, Gujarat State Fertlisers & Chemicals (GSFC), Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), among other companies are part of the top 10 dividend-paying companies, according to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking.

‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

The dividend yield is a financial metric that represents the annual dividend payment of a firm as a percentage of its current share price. It is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

A dividend yield is calculated by dividing the total dividend paid by the firm over the past year by the current stock price and expressing the result as a percentage.

At a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by GSFC at a yield of 4.1 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at 17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at 24.3, according to the brokerage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
