Dividend paying stock: IDFC shares are one of the dividend paying stocks that is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has announced interim dividend of ₹11 and fixed 13th February 2023 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for dividend payment. However, the IDFC share price on its dividend record date witnessed heavy selling pressure in the opening bell as the stock tumbled over 13 per cent in morning session.

IDFC share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹78.50 apiece, logging over 13 per cent dip from its Friday close of ₹90.80 apiece on NSE.

According to stock market experts, market is adjusting with ₹11 per equity dividend announced by the company as IDFC dividend record date is today. They said that the stock has strong support base at around ₹70 and it may go up to ₹100 apiece in next 2-3 months. They advised bottom finishers to take advantage of this dip and add this dividend paying stock in their portfolio for short to medium term.

On why IDFC share price is falling today, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "IDFC shares are one of the dividend paying stocks today. The company has announced ₹11 per equity interim dividend and today's fall is just a rebalancing act of the market. One should take advantage of this fall and buy the stock at current levels because the stock looks promising from both technical and fundamental perspective. The financial company has improved its asset quality and asset margins and the capital flow in the company is also expected to sustain for short to medium term."

On IDFC share technical outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock is in uptrend and has strong support at ₹70 apiece levels. Bottom finishers can add this stock in their portfolio for near term target of ₹90 to ₹94."

However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Broking said that IDFC stocks may go up to ₹100 apiece levels in next two to three months.

IDFC dividend record date

IDFC stocks are trading ex-dividend today. In its recent communication with Indian bourses, IDFC Ltd. informed about the record date of interim dividend payment citing, "In continuation to our letter dated January 25, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (''IDFC'' or ''the Company'') at its meeting held today i.e. February 01, 2023 has considered and declared a Special Interim Dividend of 110% i.e. Rs. 11 per equity share of the Company. Total amount of dividend payout would be appx. Rs. 1,760/- crores. Please note that the Special Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of day on February 13, 2023, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Special Interim Dividend. Please note that Special Interim Dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after February 24, 2023."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test