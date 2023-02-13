Dividend-paying IDFC stock falls 13% today. Opportunity for bottom fishing?
- Dividend paying stock is trading ex-dividend today to find out eligible shareholders for payment of ₹11 per share dividend
Dividend paying stock: IDFC shares are one of the dividend paying stocks that is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has announced interim dividend of ₹11 and fixed 13th February 2023 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for dividend payment. However, the IDFC share price on its dividend record date witnessed heavy selling pressure in the opening bell as the stock tumbled over 13 per cent in morning session.
