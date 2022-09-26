Dividend-paying paper stock to soon give 1:10 bonus shares. Details here2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 11:36 AM IST
- Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a paper industry small-cap firm with a market worth of Rs. 339.28 crore.
Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a paper industry small-cap firm with a market worth of Rs. 339.28 crores. The firm currently produces writing, printing, and Kraft goods on a 400 TPD paper farm that is professionally operated. The company offers a wide variety of papers that are ideal for printing, stationery, and packaging purposes. To the eligible shareholders whose names are listed as of the record date, set as October 10, 2022, the Board has approved bonus shares.