Dividend-paying paper stock to soon give 1:10 bonus shares. Details here

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In appreciation of continuing support from shareholders of the Company, as recommended by the Audit, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30th August 2022, subject to consent of the Members of the Company, approved and recommended issue of bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each as fully paidup to eligible members of the Company in the proportion of 1:10 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 10 (Ten) existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by them, by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs. 2,71,31,810/- (Rupees Two Crore Seventy One Lakh Thirty One Thousand Eight Hundred Ten only) out of Free reserves and securities premium account of the Company."