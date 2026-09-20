Dividends, stock splits alert! Corporate actions this week: IRCTC, BEML, Dixon Tech and more - Record dates, full list

Dividends, stock splits, bonus this week: More than 170 companies, including IRCTC, Dixon Technologies, BEML and others, have set record dates for dividends and stock splits during the week from Monday, September 21 to Friday, September 25.

To be eligible for these corporate actions, investors must hold the shares of the respective companies in their demat accounts on the applicable record dates. The list is provisional, as additional companies may announce record dates for dividends, bonus issues and stock splits during the week.

Stock splits next week Three stocks are set to turn ex-split next week — TAAL Tech, Naturite Agro Products and Midwest Energy. The companies will subdivide their existing shares in different ratios, resulting in a reduction in their face value.

The first stock split will be undertaken by TAAL Tech in a 1:5 ratio. Under the split, each existing share with a face value of ₹10 will be divided into five shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The record date for the stock split has been fixed for September 22, 2026.

Naturite Agro Products and Midwest Energy will carry out their respective stock splits on Friday, September 25. Naturite Agro Products will witness a stock split in a 1:2 ratio, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹5 per share. Meanwhile, Midwest Energy will undertake a 1:10 stock split, bringing down the face value from ₹10 to ₹1 per share.

Dividend stocks next week Monday, 21 September Around 55 companies, including Bharat Dynamics, Dixon Technologies and others, have set Monday, September 21 as the record date for their respective dividend payments.

Maharashtra Scooters has declared a dividend of ₹160 per share, the highest among the companies turning ex-record date on Monday. Bajaj Holdings and Investments will distribute ₹65 per share, while Southern Gas has announced a dividend of ₹60 per share.

Monte Carlo Fashions and KJMC Financial Services will each turn ex-record date on Monday for a dividend of ₹20 per share, while Dixon Technologies will pay ₹10 per share. Defence major Bharat Dynamics will distribute a final dividend of ₹0.40 per share, whereas Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share.

Tuesday, 22 September More than 50 companies, including IRCTC and BEML, will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 22. GOCL Corporation has declared the highest dividend among these companies at ₹30 per share. BEML has announced a dividend of ₹12.28 per share, followed by National Peroxide at ₹7 per share. IRCTC will pay a dividend of ₹0.50 per share.

Wednesday, 23 September More than 40 companies, including Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), are set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 23. GMDC has announced the highest payout for the day, with a final dividend of ₹9.50 per share. Tyche Industries will follow with a dividend of ₹3.50 per share, while Goodluck India and Talbros Engineering have declared dividends of ₹3 per share each.

Thursday, 24 September Thursday is expected to see relatively fewer corporate actions, with only two companies having their record date on the day. Engineers India (EIL) shares will turn ex-record date for the final dividend of ₹2.50 per share. Adtech Systems has also fixed Thursday as the record date for its dividend of ₹1.10 per share.

Friday, 25 September Six stocks are scheduled to turn ex-date on Friday, September 25 for various corporate actions, including dividend payouts and stock splits. Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has announced the highest dividend among them, declaring a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share.

LGT Global Hospitality and Shreeji Global FMCG will each pay a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share. Meanwhile, Noble Polymers will turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of ₹0.05 per share.