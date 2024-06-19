Divine Power Energy IPO price band fixed at ₹36-40: check issue size, key dates and other details
Divine Power Energy IPO: The price band for the Initial Public offering has been fixed at ₹36-40. The Issue opens for subscription on Tuesday 25 June 2024 and will close on 27 June 2024.
