Divi's Lab share price rises after strong Q3 results. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reason for rise in Divi's Lab share price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Company has reported strong Q3 results beating the market estimates by huge margin. It has reported around 92 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit, which enhanced the buyers’ interest in the stock. However, the stock is expected to give better numbers in Q4 FY22 as well because it will one of the major beneficiaries of the recent US ban on contract research and manufacturing imports from Chinese companies. But, more clarity on the company's guidance and margins will become clear after the company's commentary post-results. So, this rise may not last long as Bulls are expected to book profit ahead of the company's commentary."

