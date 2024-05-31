Divi's Lab share price: Why experts are bullish on this pharma stock?
Divi's Lab share price rally can be attributed to strong fundamentals of the company after better-than-expected Q4 results 2024, say experts
Stock market today: Despite a dip in the first three months of the current year, shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd demonstrated remarkable resilience, bottoming out at ₹3,370 per share mark at the end of March 2024. This resilience is a testament to the company's strength and potential, making Divi's Lab share price an attractive option for stock investors. The company's Q4 results for 2024 exceeded expectations, further bolstering investor confidence. Analysts have noted that Divi's Lab share price is showing strength from both a fundamental and technical perspective. They anticipate a near-term increase, with shares expected to reach ₹4,630 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started