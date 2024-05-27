Divi's Laboratories share price rises 5% post Q4 results, dividend announcement
Stock Market today: Divi's Laboratories share price gained 5% in morning trades on Monday, post company announcing its Q4 results over the weekend. The company recommended a final dividend of ₹ 30/- (i.e. 1,500%) per equity share of face value ₹ 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24.
Stock Market today: Divi's Laboratories share price gained 5% in morning trades on Monday. The company announced its Q4 results over the weekend.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started