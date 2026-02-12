Divis Laboratories shares fall 4% after Q3 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Divis Laboratories share price dropped by 4% in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, February 12, a day after the company reported its December quarter results. Divis Laboratories shares opened at ₹6,473.20 against their previous close of ₹6,474.50 and dropped 4% to an intraday low of ₹6,210. Around 10:10 am, the pharma stock traded 2.85% lower at ₹6,290. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.38% down at 83,909.66 at that time.

Divis Laboratories Q3 results Divi’s Laboratories, on February 11, said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter came in at ₹583 crore, marginally lower than ₹589 crore in the same period last year. The company's total income rose 12.11% to ₹2,692 crore from ₹2,401 crore reported in the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The company also posted an exceptional item loss of ₹74 crore due to the impact of the new labour codes.

Divi's Laboratories shares: Should you buy, sell, or hold after Q3 results Brokerage firm Systematix upgraded the stock to a hold with a revised target price of ₹6,564 (50 times FY28E EPS), citing the company's Q3 performance was in line with consensus expectations.

"While there are certain patent expiries expected to impact Divis' custom synthesis business revenue, new launches in the same segment should more than offset. They maintain their guidance around maintaining a double-digit growth trajectory," said Systematix.

"We marginally change our estimates and roll over to FY28E EPS. We estimate revenue, EBITDA, and EPS CAGR of 14%, 16%, and 17%, respectively.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar