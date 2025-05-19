Divi's Laboratories to Texmaco Rail: Here are 5 stocks that declared dividend

Dividend Stocks: Divi's Laboratories, Texmaco Rail & Engineering , Galaxy Surfactants, Data Patterns (India) Limited, Dhanuka Agritech Limited : Here are 5 stocks that declared dividend. Check for Dividend payout and record date details

Dividend payout and record date details Divi's Laboratories Limited: Divi's recommended a final dividend of ₹30/- (i.e. 1,500% considering the face value of share) be paid out for each equity share of face value ₹2/- each for the fiscal year 2024–2025. The Divid's dividend is however , subject to shareholders approval at the subsequent 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Following the conclusion of the AGM, the dividend must be paid within the stipulated period. The 35th AGM of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The record date for the purpose of the payment of Divi's Laboratories dividend is July 25, 2025.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited' A 75% (seventy five per cent) dividend considering face value of share, or Re. 0.75/-per fully paid-up equity share of Re. I/-each, is recommended by Texmaco Rail & Engineering.

After being approved at the Annual General Meeting (or "AGM"), the dividend on equity shares will be credited or sent to the members not later than 30 (thirty) days after the AGM date.

Galaxy Surfactants Limited: The Board of Galaxy Surfactants in addition to Considering and approving the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2025, also recommended final dividend of Rs.4/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each for financial year 2024-2025.

Data Patterns (India) Limited: For the fiscal year 2024–2025, Data Patterns recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7.90 (Rupees Seven and Ninety Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 2 .

If approved by the shareholders at the following annual general meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, August 8, 2025, the final dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, September 06, 2025.

Dhanuka Agritech Limited: The board of Dhanuka Agritech recommended Final Dividend @ 100% considering the face value of the share. This dividend of Dhanuka Agritech comes Rs. 2/- per Equity Share having a face value of Rs, 2/- per share to the Members of the Company and the same will be paid within 30 days of AGM subject to the approval of Members at ensuing 40!" Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

The Record Date set by Dhanuka Agritech, for the purpose of payment of the Final Dividend stands on 18th July, 2025.