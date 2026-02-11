Divi's Labs Q3 Results: Net profit drops marginally to ₹583 crore, total income up 12%

Divi's Labs Q3 Results: Divi’s Laboratories declared its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26), following the Board meeting held on February 11, 2026.

The consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter came in at ₹583 crore, marginally lower that ₹589 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its total income rose 12.11% to ₹2,692 crore from ₹2,401 crore reported in the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The company also posted an exceptional item loss of ₹74 crore due to the impact of the new labour codes.

Advertisement

On a standalone basis, the company reported steady operating performance in the December quarter, with revenue from operations rising 12.2% year-on-year to ₹2,578 crore. However, profit growth remained muted, as standalone PAT edged up just 0.7% YoY to ₹598 crore, compared with ₹594 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9M FY26), performance strengthened meaningfully. Consolidated total income increased 14.8% YoY to ₹8,081 crore, while consolidated PAT climbed 18.8% YoY to ₹1,817 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage and profitability.

Standalone performance over the nine-month period was also robust. Standalone PAT rose 20.0% YoY to ₹1,851 crore, supported by a 14.0% YoY growth in standalone revenue, indicating healthier earnings momentum over the longer period despite the modest profit growth seen in the December quarter alone.

Advertisement