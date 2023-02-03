Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd tanked more than 13% to hit a 52-week low level of ₹2,796 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session after the pharma company reported its third quarter net profit below analysts' estimates. The Hyderabad-based company's consolidated net profit came at ₹307 crore, which was down about 66% as compared to ₹902 crore the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the drugmaker's consolidated revenue from operations for the company during the quarter under review declined over 31% from last year to ₹1,708 crore as against ₹2,493 crore, while inventory costs in the third quarter were at ₹123 crore. The company said that Material consumption for this quarter came to be about 43% of sales revenue due to change in product mix.

Divi's Labs makes active pharmaceutical ingredients which are key biologically active elements in a drug that help with the desired health effects. The company also makes chemical substances used to make drugs. The pharma stock has declined more than 32% in a year's period.

For the 9-month period ended 31st December, 2022, the company said it earned a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,502 crore on a total income of ₹6,099 crore, as against a PAT of ₹2,066 crore on a total income of ₹6,503 crore during the corresponding previous period.