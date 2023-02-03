Divi's Labs shares tank 13%, hit 52-week low as Q3 net profit falls 66%
- Divi's Laboratories shares tanked more than 13% to hit a 52-week low level of ₹2,796 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd tanked more than 13% to hit a 52-week low level of ₹2,796 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session after the pharma company reported its third quarter net profit below analysts' estimates. The Hyderabad-based company's consolidated net profit came at ₹307 crore, which was down about 66% as compared to ₹902 crore the same quarter last year.
