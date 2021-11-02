As part of its Diwali 2021 stock picks , domestic brokerage and research firm Yes Securities has recommended twelve stocks that one can look to buy with the time frame of 12 months. Its top picks includes Prince Pipes, Greenpal Industries, Apollo Pipes, Acrysil, Dalmia Bharat, IndiaMart, PNC Infra, Polycab, ICICI Bank, Gland Pharma, SBI Cards, and CRISIL.

Yes Securities' top stock picks for Diwali -

Prince Pipes: The brokerage reckons that the company’s strong brand image & strategic tie-ups company is likely to expand their market-share. Moreover, industry is witnessing a meaningful transition from unorganized to organized segment which will further enable the company to outperform industry growth. It has a target price of ₹1,091.

Greenpanel Industries: Yes' buy tag with ₹470 target price comes on the back of the company strengthening its balance sheet by reducing their total debt.

Apollo Pipes: The brokerage believes, as Apollo Pipes is on the cusp of becoming a leading pan-India player, it should fetch similar valuations compared to other pan-India player. Yes has a target price of ₹2,250 apiece on the stock.

Acrysil: Acrysil Ltd is likely to become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the robust global demand for Quartz sinks, as per the brokerage which has a target price of ₹995 on the stock.

Dalmia Bharat: "Strong balance sheet to support future CAPEX: Supported by the strong profitability, we expect Dalmia to generate a robust free cash flow." Yes Securities has a target price of ₹2,640 per share.

IndiaMart: Strong revenue growth outlook along with growing margin trajectory led by positive operating leverage makes it an attractive play in online classified space. The brokerage sees the stock to potentially surge to ₹10,200 apiece in twelve months period.

PNC Infra: “Recent order inflows, continued focus on asset monetization and comfortable balance sheet provide comfort." (Target price 460).

Polycabs: The stock is trading at significant discount to electricals peers. The brokerages buy rating comes with target price of ₹3,300.

ICICI Bank: “In ICICI, we see an ability to increase, prospectively, the share of higher-yielding loans in a risk calibrated manner." (Target price 1,112).

Gland Pharma: Foray in to complex injectables like peptides, hormones and newer dosage forms like pens, cartridges to support growth beyond next 2-3 years. Longer term ambition in biosimilar is a pivot in right direction, Yes Securities said while suggesting target price of ₹4,925.

SBI Cards: The brokerage sees the stock to potentially rise to ₹10,200 apiece as New card issuances, spends and receivables and profits should start recovering from Q2 FY22 after being impacted in the preceding quarters due to pandemic waves.

CRISIL: “Expected revival in domestic rating business would support an already improving growth and margin trajectory of CRISIL," said Yes Securities in the note with ₹4,460 price target for the stock.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

