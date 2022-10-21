“Last Diwali (04th November 2021) Nifty was trading near to 17,900 zones and we are slightly down as of now but good part is that in last few months Nifty corrected towards 15200 zones and that was bought smartly in spite of nervousness by the FIIs in Indian market," the note stated, adding that the negative reaction is seen due to geo-political concern, depreciating rupee and rising dollar Index. Though, flow from SIP and DIIs continued the bullish charm to take the index back to previous Diwali levels.